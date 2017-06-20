Ryan Reed – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Michigan

Ryan Reed has competed at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In 2014, Reed finished 11th after starting 24th. In 2015, Reed finished 19th after starting in the same position and in 2016 Reed started 11th and crossed the finish line 14th.

Reed in 2017

Reed is currently sixth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship standings after 12 races. Reed has one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes so far this season. He has an average starting position of 12.6 so far this season, with an average finish of 15.4.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Michigan

“Michigan was one of the most disappointing races we had last year. We had a part failure in qualifying that we didn’t catch until after the race. We were top 10 in practice and I felt like I had a top five race car. If I had to look at where I had the best race car last year it was probably Michigan, but we had some unfortunate luck, so I’m going there looking for redemption. The Roush cars have always been strong there and getting a Ford in victory lane would be huge for a lot of reasons up there.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **