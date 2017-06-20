Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Michigan International Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Michigan International Speedway with an average starting position of 22.2 and average finishing position of 23.0.

The 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year also has three XFINITY starts earning one top-five and one top-10 finish.

One Year Ago at Michigan

With seven laps remaining in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lined up in the 11th position for the final shootout but was forced to come to pit road after cutting a right rear tire resulting in a 29th- place finish.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, including 94 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery stores and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fifth Third also had a 17.9 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Michigan:

“Michigan is a track that Roush Fenway, Ford, and Jack (Roush) have had a lot of success. With this being the home track for Ford and Roush Industries, we always want to have a strong showing. I’m really looking forward to this weekend. We’ve been working really hard on our intermediate program so this will give us an opportunity to see if we have made any gains. Last time Fifth Third Bank was on the car, it ended up in victory lane so maybe we can have the same result this weekend.”

