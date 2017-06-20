Trevor Bayne – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Michigan International Speedway – Sunday, June 18 at 3:00pm EST. on FS1

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Michigan

Trevor Bayne will make his 13th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Michigan this weekend.

In 12 previous starts at the two-mile oval, Bayne has recorded one top-10 finish, a ninth in the June 2015 event.

In five starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in the Motor City, Bayne earned two top-five and two top-10 finishes, with a best finish of fifth twice in 2011 and 2013.

Matt Puccia at Michigan

Puccia will be atop the box for his 12th MENCS event at Michigan on Sunday. In 11 previous races, Puccia has recorded two wins, three top-fives and five top-10s.

Puccia’s two wins came in consecutive races in Aug. 2012 and June 2013 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping Pocono

Bayne battled a tight-handling condition for much of the 160-Lap MENCS event at Pocono Raceway, ultimately leading to a 21st-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Michigan:

“Michigan is always a fun track to race on. You carry a ton of speed into the corners and now that the groove is widening out you can really race all over the place. Plus, there’s a lot of added motivation heading into this weekend with the past history of Roush Fenway at this place and with it being in the backyard of Roush Industries. I’m definitely ready to go and see what we can do on Sunday.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **