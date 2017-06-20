TJ Bell – Gateway Motorsports Park Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: TJ Bell; @TJBell_Racing

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “Texas didn’t quite go the way we wanted, but I’m really looking forward to this weekend’s race,” said Bell. “We are continuing to learn and get better each time we visit the race track, which is really encouraging. Gateway is a fun track, and I’m looking forward to the challenge this weekend.”

Bell at Gateway: Bell has five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts at Gateway Motorsports Park, with his most recent coming in 2014. In 2004, Bell made an ARCA Racing Series start at Gateway Motorsports Park, finishing eighth.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

