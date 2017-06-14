Thompson Square to be grand marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 40

Country duo to perform Free Saturday post-race Concert in August at MIS

BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 14, 2017) – Country music duo Thompson Square will serve as the grand marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 18 at Michigan International Speedway.

The duo will give the command of “Start your engines!” as the FireKeepers Casino 400 gets underway at 3 p.m. The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

“We are honored to have Thompson Square give the command to start the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday,” track President Rick Brenner said. “Thousands of fans are eagerly waiting to hear the starting command and see the race action at NASCAR’s fastest track.”

The duo of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are a force to be reckoned with in the modern day country music landscape. International country music stars, Thompson Square has topped the radio charts across the United States, Canada and Australia with #1 hits “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” “If I Didn’t Have You” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About,” respectively.

After taking its headlining “Just Feels Good Tour” across the U.S., Asia and Australia in 2014, Thompson Square took time off to work on the Stoney Creek Records duo’s upcoming third album. The 2012 ACM and CMA “Vocal Duo of the Year,” Thompson Square continued its streak in 2013, once again securing the ACM Award for “Vocal Duo of the Year.” In all, Thompson Square has scored three #1 hits, six Top 20 hits, seven mainstream industry awards, over 25 award nominations and appeared on major media franchises from The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan, CBS This Morning to Elle, Glamour, People, Rolling Stone, USA Today, USA Weekend and many more. For more information visit: http://www.thompsonsquare.com.

Thompson Square will be performing live in August at Michigan International Speedway during the Free Saturday post-race concert. All fans with an admission ticket, MISCAMPING.com Infield wristband, MISCAMPING.com APEX wristband or the Deck wristband to the Pure Michigan 400 can watch the duo for free on August 12.

In addition, two F-16s from the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard will perform a flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem before the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The 180th Operations Group is home to the 112th Fighter Squadron and the 180th Operations Support Flight which directly support the Air Sovereignty Alert mission and daily flying training in the F-16C Fighting Falcon. The primary mission of the 180th Operations Group is to provide a combat ready Fighter Squadron capable of employing both in the air-to-ground and air-to-air role. The 112th Fighter Squadron is supported by the 180th Operations Support Flight which insures that the unit is trained and equipped to deploy anywhere in the world within minimum response time.

Limited campsites remain in the MISCAMPING.com Infield Campground starting at $210. You can camp all week for one price in our other campgrounds starting at $175. Visit www.mispeedway.com to get your campsite.

And if you want an all-inclusive camping option that includes an RV rental, MISCAMPING.com is the spot for you. They can customize a package to fit any fan’s specific needs.

Race fans who purchase early will have the best prices and the best seats. Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, tickets for children 12 and under start at $20. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned 9 first place awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2015 Native Midwest category, including Best Overall Gaming Resort. FireKeepers was also selected one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine. Our signature restaurant, Nibi, is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The property features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, a live poker room and bingo room. FireKeepers offers a AAA-rated Four Diamond resort-style hotel with 243 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges. For more information visitwww.FireKeepersCasinoHotel.com.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.

# # #

2017 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 16 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 17 NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250

Sunday, June 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200

Sunday, Aug. 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **