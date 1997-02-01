Roush Fenway Advance – Michigan International Speedway, 2-Mile
by Official Release On Wed, Jun. 14, 2017
Roush Fenway Racing Heads Back to That 8-Mile Road
Roush Fenway Racing returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan and the home of Ford Motor Company as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares for 400-miles at the Michigan International Speedway.
MENCS
Michigan
Sun. 6/18/17 – 3:00 PM ET
FS1, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Michigan
Sat. 6/17/17 – 1:30 PM ET
FS1, MRN, Sirius 90
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang
Home Sweet Home
Michigan International Speedway is Roush Fenway owner Jack Roush’s ‘home track.’ Located about an hour drive from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan has been one of the organization’s most successful tracks, earning a total of 23 victories across the three major NASCAR touring series.
I Said Welcome to Detroit City
In 201 MENCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 55 top-five finishes, 99 top-10 finishes and has led 2,452 laps. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.
ROUSH –VS– EVERYBODY
Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.
Consistency in the Motor City
Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races at. Roush Fenway has recorded 55 top-fives, 99 top-10s and has an average finish of 14 at the two-mile oval.
One Away from the Century Mark
Roush Fenway is just one top-10 finish away from 100 top-10 finishes at Michigan.
Racing in Motown
In 56 starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded five wins, 26 top-fives and 35 top-10s in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Former Roush Fenway driver Edwards earned the organization’s most recent victory at the two-mile oval in 2011.
Roush Fenway MIS Wins
1990-2 Martin Cup
1993-2 Martin Cup
1997-2 Martin Cup
1998-1 Martin Cup
2002-1 Kenseth Cup
2003-1 Busch Cup
2004-2 Biffle Cup
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2007-1 Edwards Cup
2006-2 Kenseth Cup
2008-2 Edwards Cup
2012-2 Biffle Cup
2013-1 Biffle Cup
1993 Martin NXS
1995 Martin NXS
1998 Burton NXS
2008 Edwards NXS
2011 Edwards NXS
1999 Biffle Truck
2000 Biffle Truck
2007 Kvapil Truck
2008 Darnell Truck
2009 Braun Truck
Roush Fenway in Michigan International Speedway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 201 13 55 99 3 38391 2452 18.2 14 76782
NXS 56 5 26 35 4 6152 702 11.1 12.1 12304
TRUCK 21 5 8 12 1 2021 260 10.9 11.3 4042
278 23 89 146 8 46564 3414 13.4 12.5 93128