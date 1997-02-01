Roush Fenway Advance – Michigan International Speedway, 2-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing Heads Back to That 8-Mile Road

Roush Fenway Racing returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan and the home of Ford Motor Company as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares for 400-miles at the Michigan International Speedway.

MENCS

Michigan

Sun. 6/18/17 – 3:00 PM ET

FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Michigan

Sat. 6/17/17 – 1:30 PM ET

FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway is Roush Fenway owner Jack Roush’s ‘home track.’ Located about an hour drive from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan has been one of the organization’s most successful tracks, earning a total of 23 victories across the three major NASCAR touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 201 MENCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 55 top-five finishes, 99 top-10 finishes and has led 2,452 laps. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

ROUSH –VS– EVERYBODY

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races at. Roush Fenway has recorded 55 top-fives, 99 top-10s and has an average finish of 14 at the two-mile oval.

One Away from the Century Mark

Roush Fenway is just one top-10 finish away from 100 top-10 finishes at Michigan.

Racing in Motown

In 56 starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded five wins, 26 top-fives and 35 top-10s in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Former Roush Fenway driver Edwards earned the organization’s most recent victory at the two-mile oval in 2011.

Roush Fenway MIS Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-1 Martin Cup

2002-1 Kenseth Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1998 Burton NXS

2008 Edwards NXS

2011 Edwards NXS

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck

Roush Fenway in Michigan International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 201 13 55 99 3 38391 2452 18.2 14 76782

NXS 56 5 26 35 4 6152 702 11.1 12.1 12304

TRUCK 21 5 8 12 1 2021 260 10.9 11.3 4042

278 23 89 146 8 46564 3414 13.4 12.5 93128

