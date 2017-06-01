GMS Racing Names Mike Ford NASCAR XFINITY Series Competition Director

Statesville N.C (June 14, 2017) — GMS Racing is pleased to announce veteran NASCAR crew chief; Mike Ford has joined the team as GMS Racing’s NASCAR XFINITY Series Competition Director. Tom Ackerman will continue to serve as the Competition Director over the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike Ford here at GMS Racing,” said Mike Beam GMS Racing General Manager. “Mike will bring a lot of knowledge and experience to the XFINITY Series program. We want to continue to elevate this program and I feel like he will be able to help us accomplish that goal.”

The Morristown, Tennessee native has been in the NASCAR industry since 2000 and has had experience in the top three levels of NASCAR competition.

“I am really excited about joining GMS Racing,” said Mike Ford. ” This is their first full-time season in the NASCAR XFINITY Series so there is a lot of room to grow the program. I look forward to working with the XFINITY teams and drivers.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

