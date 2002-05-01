Hot 20 – Heading to Michigan, Danica would top this chart if it were not based on performance

Tweet During the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 12, 2016 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

You would think it would be great to be Danica Patrick. After Pocono, she might be thinking it would be far easier to be Kyle Busch.

When Kyle does not win, Kyle is not happy. He might not be out signing autographs like Richard Petty should he fall short, especially a race he thought he should have won. Danica finished 16th at Pocono and walked by some autograph hounds without stopping to sign. They then brought out the raspberries. Patrick did not like that and turned to face them.

“If you’re a real fan then you’ll know my job is not to sign autographs. My job is to drive a car and to tell the team what is going on.”

She added that the booing was hurtful, and she pulled no punches in doing so.

“I don’t appreciate the booing. It hurts my feelings. I’m a f***ing person. I’m a person too. I have feelings.”

I think Kyle might have similar thoughts on the matter, though I am sure he probably would have expressed them a bit differently. Rowdy might not have mentioned how they hurt his feelings, but there are a couple of Danica’s words he might have used, along with a few more. Did the crowd feel bad after her comments? Not really. They could not help but notice she still had not given them her autograph. They forget she is a driver first and foremost. If not, they would be hounding the Monster Energy ladies for their autographs. Hell, maybe they do.

Meanwhile, Patrick has a new book out, but some question as to how much touch-up was done to her cover photo. Really? Who gives a damn? I might question her ability to bring in the results you might expect given the resources behind her, but I do not question her popularity, her place in the sport, her dedication, or her appearance.

If the latter really mattered out on the track, Patrick would top our Hot 20 every damn week. Until such time as they figure out why her racing performance is not where they want it to be, that should be her focus. Her real fans would understand that. The others just do not matter. If you don’t like it, try approaching Jack Nicholson for an autograph. He would just tell you to go to hell.

1. JIMMIE JOHNSON – 3 WINS (421 Pts)

Had a Yosemite Sam moment. “Whoa, camel. Whoa, Whoa!” This time, no brakes, no whoa.

2. MARTIN TRUEX JR. – 2 WINS (584 Pts)

Top Tens in seven of his past eight. Too bad about Talladega.

3. BRAD KESELOWSKI – 2 WINS (454 Pts)

At least nobody wrecked him last week.

4. KYLE LARSON – 1 WIN (583 Pts)

Career wins: 2 Cup, 8 Xfinity, 2 Craftsman, 1 ARCA, 5 World of Outlaws

5. RYAN BLANEY – 1 WIN (360 Pts)

Dad finished third twice at Talladega and once at Darlington, but the boy finished the deal.

6. KURT BUSCH – 1 WIN (331 Pts)

Won 15 times in a Ford (2002-05, 2017), 14 times in another brand (2006-16). Lesson learned.

7. RICKY STENHOUSE JR. – 1 WIN (325 Pts)

Never feels he needs to ask Danica for her autograph.

8. RYAN NEWMAN – 1 WIN (322 Pts)

Count the win, and he is 8th. Count the points, and he is 17th. He likes to count the win.

9. AUSTIN DILLON – 1 WIN (287 Pts)

If Newman likes the new format to get to the Chase, Dillon must love it.

10. KEVIN HARVICK – 480 PTS

You shift from first to second to third, pop it back to second, slam clutch and try again.

11. KYLE BUSCH – 463 PTS

I do remember Kyle trying to share his feelings, but Logano’s crew got in the way.

12. CHASE ELLIOTT – 438 PTS

Believing Elliott the next first-time winner is like believing Johnson the next eight-time champ.

13. JAMIE MCMURRAY – 418 PTS

Same scene, different camel at Pocono.

14. DENNY HAMLIN – 386 PTS

Believes there will be at least 10 drivers making the Chase on wins…he being one of them.

15. CLINT BOWYER – 369 PTS

You know, his position in the playoffs does not seem near as secure as it once did.

16. JOEY LOGANO – 362 PTS (1 win)

“To hinder or impede the action or performance of something.” That is what encumbered means.

17. MATT KENSETH – 359 PTS

Both Kenseth and Logano have recent wins at Michigan. They each could use another one.

18. ERIK JONES – 322 PTS

Drop this far back in points and you just can not make them up…even with a third place finish.

19. TREVOR BAYNE – 303 PTS

If you thought his 21st place finish was bad, you should check out last week’s tv ratings.

20. DANIEL SUAREZ – 300 PTS

Crew chief Scott Graves tagged with fine over lug nuts? A politician accepts less responsibility.

