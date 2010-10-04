AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet SS, Michigan International Speedway Preview

AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Race: FireKeepers Casino 400

Date/Time: Sunday, June 18th / 3 PM ET

TV Network / Radio: FS1 / MRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

Kroger ClickList is the best: “Kroger posted a fun Twitter video with Dale Jr. and I about Kroger ClickList,” Allmendinger said. “Go check it out there or @AJDinger or @JTGRacing. Kroger ClickList is easy and convenient because even I can do it. You just order your groceries online and go pick up when they are ready. Whether you’re a multitasking supermom, superdad or anyone on the go, it saves time and makes life a little easier. Also, go visit WinWithClickList.com to find out how you can save big!!”

Michigan character traits: “Michigan is getting some of its old character back,” Allmendinger said. “Yeah, I mean it’s getting closer for sure. You kind of make practice where it’s one-and-a-half grooves wide. Then you have other races like the NASCAR XFINITY Series race that helps widen out the track on Saturday. On Sunday as we go, the racetrack widens out more.”

Putting on a good show for fans: “With this lower aero-package, it starts to widen out and if the weather is warm there it gets really slick,” Allmendinger said. “It’s not as bumpy and it doesn’t chew tires up as much. It widens the racetrack out and makes for good racing and it puts on a good show for the fans. We will feel it out and see what happens.”

Gain some strength in numbers: “I think my overall best finish at Michigan is 11th and we have a couple top-15 finishes there,” Allmendinger said. “It would be nice to come out of there with a strong finish and gain some momentum before heading off to Sonoma (Calif).”

Time to take turns: “Sonoma Raceway is fast approaching,” Allmendinger said. “It’s very different than Watkins Glen International where we got our first win. Tires at Sonoma are critical. It’s so easy to burn the rear tires up. I think it’s a completely different racetrack. It’s always interesting to see the people that are good at Sonoma and if they can carry it over to Watkins Glen. I think you have guys that are good at both places. And, then you have certain guys that just have Sonoma down. It’s like a short track to a certain degree. It’s all about conserving your rear tires and not over driving the car there. It is really easy to do. And, it’s the same deal where track position is critical there, but strategy really plays out too. It’s a challenge.

Heartbreak don’t come around here no more: “Sonoma is one of those racetracks that’s broken our hearts a little bit,” Allmendinger said. “Self-induced at times for sure. We’ve had speed there. Qualified on the pole. We haven’t had a good finish there since I’ve been here at the race team. Last year, I thought we had a chance to win for Kroger and all our partners. We lost a tire on pit road and had to start at the back and it cost us a chance to go win the race. We’ve got to clean up our own mistakes and make sure we are on point. If you can conserve rear tires – if you can do that – you have a great shot to win the race. We hope to have a solid finish at Michigan and go into Sonoma strong and come out on top.”

________________________________

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 313

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 49

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Ernie Cope

________________________________

