Ross Chastain Michigan preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 4

Michigan International Speedway preview

Irish Hills 250

Saturday, June 17

Race 13 of 33

Laps: 125

Miles: 250

CHASTAIN STRONG AT MICHIGAN

BROOKLYN, Mich. – The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend to Michigan International Speedway, one of driver Ross Chastain’s best tracks.

Chastain, who will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Irish Hills 250, has had good runs at MIS.

In three Xfinity races at MIS, Chastain has an average finish of 16.3. He has been running at the finish of each race.

Chastain also has driven in a Camping World Truck Series event at the wide two-mile track.

“I’ve always been able to do pretty well at Michigan,” Chastain said. “The track is really wide and makes finding a lane where you can run well relatively easy. We always have good cars there.”

MIS practice is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1:30 p.m.

