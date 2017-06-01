Harrison Rhodes Michigan preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Michigan International Speedway preview

Irish Hills 250

Saturday, June 17

Race 13 of 33

Laps: 125

Miles: 250

RHODES SET FOR MICHIGAN

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Michigan International Speedway is one of the fastest tracks the NASCAR Xfinity Series visits. And Harrison Rhodes is ready.

Rhodes will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 at MIS.

“Michigan is super fast and wide and a great race track,” Rhodes said. “It’s all the things I like about racing. If your car doesn’t work well in one lane, you can move to several others. You can make the track come to you.”

Rhodes has raced in three Xfinity events at MIS.

Practice for the 13th race of the Xfinity season is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1:30 p.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **