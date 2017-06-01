Harrison Rhodes Michigan preview
by Official Release On Thu, Jun. 15, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 01
Michigan International Speedway preview
Irish Hills 250
Saturday, June 17
Race 13 of 33
Laps: 125
Miles: 250
RHODES SET FOR MICHIGAN
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Michigan International Speedway is one of the fastest tracks the NASCAR Xfinity Series visits. And Harrison Rhodes is ready.
Rhodes will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 at MIS.
“Michigan is super fast and wide and a great race track,” Rhodes said. “It’s all the things I like about racing. If your car doesn’t work well in one lane, you can move to several others. You can make the track come to you.”
Rhodes has raced in three Xfinity events at MIS.
Practice for the 13th race of the Xfinity season is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1:30 p.m.