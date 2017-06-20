SAM HORNISH JR. TO DRIVE FOR TEAM PENSKE IN SELECT NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACES

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 15, 2017) – Veteran stock car and open-wheel driver Sam Hornish Jr. will return to Team Penske this summer to compete in select NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races for the team, driving the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang. Hornish is currently scheduled to compete in both upcoming series events at Iowa Speedway (June 24 and July 29) and the NXS road course event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (August 12).

“I’m really excited to return to Team Penske and get the opportunity to drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang in a few races this season,” said Hornish. “Team Penske continues to be one of the top teams in the XFINITY Series and I’m looking forward to once again working with them. Roger (Penske) and Team Penske have been a huge part of my racing career, so coming back here feels like home. I’m also really appreciative of everyone at Discount Tire for allowing me to take the reins of one of the most recognizable cars in the garage area.

“The new NASCAR eligibility rules also allow for drivers like me to compete in more races, so I hope to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Hornish experienced immense success with Team Penske in both INDYCAR and NASCAR during his previous stint with the team. After capturing two Verizon IndyCar Series Championships, Hornish joined Team Penske in 2004, racing for its famed open wheel team. Over the course of four INDYCAR seasons with Team Penske, Hornish earned eight wins – including a victory in the 2006 Indianapolis 500 – and a series championship in 2006.

The Ohio-native also made 130 starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and 99 starts in the XFINITY Series for Team Penske between 2006 and 2013. Hornish produced two NXS victories for the team and finished second in the series standings in 2013. Hornish has collected a total of four NXS victories over the course of his career, including at Iowa Speedway in both 2014 and 2016.

The team may also add additional races to Hornish’s schedule over the balance of the NXS season.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2016. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 450 major race wins, over 520 pole positions and 29 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

