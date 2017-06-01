Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford at Michigan Quick Facts

FORD LEADS THE WAY AT MIS

Michigan International Speedway is the home track for Ford Motor Co. and through the years no manufacturer has had more success. Ford has won nearly half of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races held at the two-mile speedway (47-of-95, 49.5%), which includes 35 wins by Ford and 12 with Mercury.

Since debuting in 1969, MIS has had two series races in all but one season (1973). In that time, Ford or Mercury has won at least one event in 35 of the first 48 years, including 12 season sweeps. In addition, it was the site of Ford’s 1000th NASCAR triumph in 2013.

UPDATED COMPARISON OF CUP STATISTICS THROUGH 14 RACES (2016 vs. 2017)

ALL FOR ONE

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season has seen a marked improvement in Ford’s results and it’s come from every team on the roster. All seven organizations have registered at least one Top-10 finish this year while four own at least one pole and one win. Ford’s six wins have come courtesy of Team Penske (3), Stewart-Haas Racing (1), Roush Fenway Racing (1), and Wood Brothers Racing.

Ford didn’t win its sixth race last season until August 1 when Chris Buescher won at Pocono.

The last time Ford had four different organizations win a Cup race in the same season was 1998 when Roush Fenway Racing, Robert Yates Racing, Team Penske and Rudd Performance Motorsports all went to Victory Lane.

COMPARING 2017 WITH 2016 (AFTER 14 RACES)

Wins (2017): 6 by Team Penske (3), Stewart-Haas (1), Roush Fenway (1), Wood Brothers (1)

Wins (2016): 3 by Team Penske (3)

Poles (2017): 7 by Stewart-Haas (3), Team Penske (2), Wood Brothers (1), Roush Fenway (1)

Poles (2016): 2 by Team Penske

(Note: There were 11 qualifying sessions through the first 14 weekends in both 2016 and 2017)

Top-5 Finishes (2017): 31

Top-5 Finishes (2016): 12

Top-10 Finishes (2017): 57

Top-10 Finishes (2016): 28

