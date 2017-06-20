Larson fastest in first practice

Tweet Kyle Larson posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway. Photo: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Kyle Larson topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 35.857 and a speed of 200.798 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 35.889 and a speed of 200.619 mph. Joey Logano was third in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 35.914 and a speed of 200.479 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was fourth in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 35.983 and a speed of 200.094 mph. Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-five in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 36.003 and a speed of 199.983 mph.

Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-10.

Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 196.591 mph.

With under two minutes remaining in the session, Landon Cassill rear-ended the wall, forcing him to roll out a backup car.

