JCR Preview- Menards 250 at Michigan International Speedway

Danny Gill Settles In At JCR To Lead The RepairableVehicles.com Crew At MIS

SPARTANBURG, SC- Crew chief Danny Gill, who has found success in all three of NASCAR’s top series, has made JCR his home for the rest of the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. He will lead the #51 RepairableVehicles.com crew for Saturday’s Menards 250 at Michiagn International Speedway.

“Danny came on board at the beginning of the season in what I guess you would call an advisory capacity,” says driver Jeremy Clements. “We’re all very excited to have him join the team on a permanent basis, as he brings a ton of experience in all aspects of racing. He knows how to make the calls that win races, so we’re all anxious to hit the track at Michigan. It’s an exciting time at JCR.”

Gill is equally optimistic about working with the team for the remainder of the season. “Jeremy has a ton of talent,” he affirms, noting the team nearly made the Chase last year. “I think we have all the pieces in place for a good run over the summer months. With a little luck, the 51 Camaro SS will be in a good spot in the points by the time we hit the road course stretch of the schedule.”

RepairableVehicles.com is back as JCR’s primary sponsor at MIS, as well. A division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., RepairableVehicles.com is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, we are able to provide an ever changing inventory of high quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to our customers worldwide.

Also continuing their support of JCR is Harrison’s Workwear. Established in 1999, first opening in Mauldin, South Carolina. Harrison’s has grown from a one brand boot and shoe store into a workwear business that carries all major brands. They pride themselves in being one of Carhartt’s premiere accounts and carry the largest selection of Carhartt products in the Carolina’s- at affordable prices. For more info, visit HarrisonsWorkwear.com.

The #51 Chevy Camaro SS will also carry the logos of associate sponsors Federal Mogul Motorparts, Robert Ianuario, Coca Cola of Spartanburg, SC and Flounder.

The Menards 250 will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN at 1pm ET on Saturday, June 17th. Both Friday practices, at 12:30pm and 3:00pm ET will be broadcast on FS2, which will air Qualifying at 10:00am ET on Saturday.

FAST FACTS:

· The Menards 250 will mark Jeremy’s 9th NASCAR XFINITY Series start at MIS

· Jeremy has a best finish of 13th at Michigan International Speedway

· Jeremy is currently 17th in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Drivers Points Standings

