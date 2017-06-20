Truex fastest in second practice

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest time in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway. Photo: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 36.293 and a speed of 198.385 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 36.375 and a speed of 197.938 mph. Jimmie Johnson was third in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 36.485 and a speed of 197.320 mph. Ryan Blaney was fourth in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 36.489 and a speed of 197.320 mph. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 36.495 and a speed of 197.287 mph.

Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Dale Earnhardt Jr. rounded out the top-10.

Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 196.876 mph.

With just over 20 minutes remaining in the session, Johnson got loose in Turn 4, spun down the track and clipped the grass. The only damage sustained was a caved-in left-front fender. The team elected to repair the damage, rather than roll out their backup car.*

*UPDATE: After this piece was published, Johnson’s team elected to swap to their backup car.

