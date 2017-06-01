RCR NXS Post Race Report – Michigan 250

Consistency All-Around Leads Paul Menard to Top-10 Finish at Michigan International Speedway

“We had a really solid day all the way around in our No. 2 Richmond/Menards Chevrolet Camaro. I was able to race inside the top five for a majority of the race and really had some good speed on long runs and exiting the corner. We struggled a little when the sun came out in the middle of the race, the car got pretty loose, but we adjusted in the final segment. Our team did a really good job of giving me a solid race car this weekend and our result today proved that. It’s finishes like today that are important to keeping this No. 2 team in the hunt for the owner’s championship this season.”

– Paul Menard

Ty Dillon and Rheem Chevrolet Team Contend for Win at Michigan International Speedway

“This is a solid finish for the No. 3 Rheem Chevy, something we really needed as a team to keep pace in this owners points battle. We were pretty loose for a majority of the race, but managed to keep speed in the car and remain inside the top-10. Our pit stops were solid. Our adjustments were solid. In the end I just didn’t have enough to run down some of the leaders. I appreciate all the hard work that went into this car this weekend. I’m happy to see all of our teammates with solid finishes today, too.”

– Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric Battles Back to 12th at Michigan International Speedway After Starting in the Rear

“Hard-fought is definitely one way to describe our day. Obviously, it wasn’t ideal to start in the rear of the field, but we had a vibration during qualifying and had to change the transmission before the race. We just have to keep battling. The last couple of weeks we’ve had to fight from behind. It’s not a lack of effort. Everyone on this Blue Gate Bank team is working as hard as we can to make our race cars better. We’ll go back, put our heads together and get ready for Iowa next week.”

– Daniel Hemric

Brandon Jones Claims First Top-10 Finish of the Season at Michigan International Speedway

“Man, that was a solid day for us. We needed that after the weeks we’ve had. We chased front turn all day on Friday in the No. 33 Nexteer Chevrolet Camaro, and we finally found it during the race. I was lacking rear grip for most of the day, which made the car very loose and tough to drive in traffic, but we kept at it. We got clipped in the right rear during the restart of Stage 2, but my guys fought hard to get me fixed up and back out on the track on the lead lap. They did a great job. We were even able to use pit strategy during that Stage to get back up through the field and finish sixth to earn valuable playoff points. Overall, it was great day for the No. 33 team. I’m hopeful our momentum will continue upward from here.”

– Brandon Jones

Brendan Gaughan Collects Valuable Stage Points En Route to 14th-Place Finish at Michigan International Speedway

“I cannot thank this South Point Chevy team for giving me a car capable of running up front. Our pit stops were on point. We gained spots every time. We did not have a 14th-place car. I told Shane and the boys, if we had just one more lap, I could have easily picked up four more spots. But that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m happy to see all of our Richard Childress Racing teammates inside the top-15 today. As an organization, we had a solid weekend here in Michigan.”

– Brendan Gaughan

