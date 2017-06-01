Handling Problems, Brush with Wall Send Blaney, Omnicraft Ford to 25th-Place Finish in FireKeepers Casino 400

BROOKLYN, Mich., June 18, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Omnicraft Ford struggled with handling early in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway but battled back using two-tire pit strategy to be in a position to contend for the win but a late-race brush with the wall sent last week’s race winner back to a 25th-place finish.

Blaney, who started sixth on the grid, finished Stage 2 of the race in seventh and collected four additional regular-season points but he was battling a loose race car and fell to 14th by the half-way point of the 200-lap event. He finished Stage 2 in 13th.

Blaney and company re-started Stage 3 in 19th but a quick two-tire stop during a lap-150 caution period put them in fourth with 46 laps remaining. Blaney drove the Omnicraft Ford to second place on the re-start and stayed there for 22 laps.

“It would have been tough (to win the race),” Blaney said. “I think on short runs we could run second. We held second for a while then (cars with) four tires ate us up.

“We couldn’t restart on the bottom,” said Blaney who was in third and in the bottom lane for a lap-184 re-start that was the beginning of the end. “That didn’t bode well for us. I went into (turn) one and got super loose. I hate that it took a couple cars out off (of turn) two. I got really free for some reason. It caught me off guard, which made it look bad. We had a decent enough car to run up there once we got track position.”

Coming off last week’s win at Pocono, the Omnicraft team can take solace in improving their car throughout the course of the race and being in position to contend with 15 laps to go.

“I thought we did a good job of making adjustments to get us a little better,” Blaney said. “We got into spots but it just didn’t work out. It was so hard to pass out there. The fastest cars couldn’t get to the front if they weren’t already there.”

Blaney remains in 13th place in the driver standings, 264 points behind leader and Michigan race winner Kyle Larson. Last week’s win at Pocono, however, assures Blaney of a place in this season’s playoffs for which he has eight playoff points in the bank.

NASCAR goes road course racing next weekend when the circuit goes to Sonoma Raceway in California for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The race can be seen at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 25 on FS1.

# # #

Omnicraft

Omnicraft is part of the Ford family of parts brands: Ford, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With more than a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln dealership.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCA’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous No. 21 race car.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **