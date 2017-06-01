RCR Post Race Report – FireKeepers Casino 400

Challenging Day for Austin Dillon and the Dow Salutes Veterans Team Ends with 27th-Place Finish at Michigan International Speedway

“Well what can you really say? We have a lot of work to do moving forward but I’m sure Richard Childress Racing will be up for the challenge. We changed just about everything on the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevy from the time we unloaded on Friday morning until the Checkered flag. During the race we ended up losing a lap to the race leader and even though we were in position to try and earn that lap back, luck was never on our side today. I’m glad Michigan International Speedway is behind us but proud of the team for the effort they put in today. They never gave up.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard and the NIBCO / Menards Team Finish 22nd at Michigan International Speedway

“Our No. 27 NIBCO/Menards Chevy fired off really well at the beginning of the race and the balance of the car was good. I think if we would have been able to keep that same handling in the first part of the race, we would have been looking at a top-15 finish. I think something must have broken in the rear of the car; I was battling a pretty bad vibration for a good part of the race and it really effected the balance. Matt Borland and the team stayed with it and we caught a couple of breaks at the end of the race with the Lucky Dog free pass and some solid pit stops all afternoon. Our guys will take a good look at this car and see if there is something we can improve on for when we come back here in August.”

– Paul Menard

Ryan Newman and the VELVEETA Shells and Cheese Team Record Top-15 Finish at Michigan International Speedway

“This team has a lot of fight in them. Regardless of what’s thrown at us, we don’t give up and I wasn’t going to give up on my team, either. Our VELVEETA Shell and Cheese Chevy raced in the top 20 for most of the day and we did everything we could to find more speed in our car. Our balance wasn’t all that bad, but we lacked some stability and we battled that all weekend. Our pit crew stepped up today and gained some spots for me on pit road and I appreciate them for that. We’ve got some work to do that’s for sure, but I’m relieved we gained a few positions in the end to come out with a top-15 finish.”

– Ryan Newman

