Richard Childress Racing Renews its Agreement with U.S. Cellular in the NASCAR XFINITY Series

WELCOME, N.C. ( June 19, 2017 ) – For the second consecutive season, Richard Childress Racing will return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series with sponsorship from U.S. Cellular. The No. 62 U.S. Cellular Chevrolet piloted by Brendan Gaughan will return to the track for the NASCAR XFINITY Series U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway July 29 .

In addition to the July 29 event, U.S. Cellular will also serve as an associate sponsor on Gaughan’s No. 62 Chevrolet in Iowa for the June 24 race at the world’s fastest 7/8-mile oval. The No. 33 Chevrolet of Brandon Jones will also display the U.S. Cellular logo as an associate sponsor for the June 24 and July 29 races at Iowa Speedway.

“I enjoy the opportunity to represent a leading telecommunications company,” Gaughan said. “U.S. Cellular has such a rich history with our sport. I look forward to another chance at victory with U.S. Cellular.”

The wireless provider will serve as title sponsor of the U.S. Cellular 250 for a tenth consecutive year this summer. U.S Cellular has a strong history of sponsorship in NASCAR, and has been the wireless provider for Iowa Speedway since 2006 and title sponsor since 2009 in the U.S. Cellular 250 in July.

“U.S. Cellular is excited to renew its sponsorship with Richard Childress Racing,” said Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for Iowa and Nebraska. “Brandon and Brendan are wonderful brand ambassadors for U.S. Cellular, and we welcome them to our Iowa Speedway sponsorship lineup this summer. At U.S. Cellular, we strive to build a connection with our communities that extends beyond our business by supporting community events that enhance the neighborhoods where we live and work. We look forward to another exciting season of Iowa Speedway events.”

The U.S. Cellular 250 Honorary Starter Sweepstakes runs from June 19 to July 14 . The sweepstakes will provide one winner and three guests with a behind-the-scenes look at the Iowa Speedway race. The winner will have the opportunity to serve as the Honorary Starter to the U.S. Cellular 250, plus receive four Newton Club tickets, four VIP passes and a parking pass.

To enter, fans can text ‘USC250’ to 88572*. There is a limit of one entry per person. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Iowa who were 18 and older and U.S. Cellular customers as of June 18, 2017. No purchase is required to enter, and a winner will be chosen mid-July in accordance with the Official Rules. For complete details and alternate methods of entry go to http://bit.ly/USC250Rules