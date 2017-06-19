Grand Finale: NASCAR Announces Date, Venue for Postseason Awards

Las Vegas Set to Host Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion’s Week, Awards

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 19, 2017) – NASCAR announced today a return to Las Vegas for the ninth consecutive year with the annual postseason culmination of Champion’s Week — the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards — to be held at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

“Las Vegas is especially excited to welcome the NASCAR world back for this year’s Champion’s Week,” said Rossi Ralenkotter, president/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “It’s been a tremendous year for NASCAR in Las Vegas, with another great Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race this spring and the announcement that we’ll become the only destination on the NASCAR schedule with two, triple-header weekends starting in 2018. We’ve had a long and successful partnership with NASCAR and look forward to having fans join us for the events of Champion’s Week this year.”

A full lineup of activities for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion’s Week in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

“Awards season is a time when our entire industry, along with our passionate fan base, come together to formally crown a champion and celebrate a memorable season,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR Executive Vice President and chief global sales and marketing officer. “The prestige of our Awards grows each year, and with the return to Las Vegas for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards that trend promises to continue.”

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards will air on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

