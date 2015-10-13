$15 Savings Begin Friday for Grandstand Tickets to Talladega Superspeedway’s Alabama 500 Playoff Races

Special Savings of $10 Offered for fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola; Several Camping Options Also Available for October 13-15 Weekend

TALLADEGA, AL – Beginning this Friday, June 23rd, fans can save up to $15 off of race week pricing on grandstand tickets to Talladega Superspeedway’s anticipated October 15th Alabama 500 – the “Wildcard” event in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Playoffs – with the track’s “Advanced Pricing.”

The special $15 savings offer will be available for a limited time. In addition to the Alabama 500 being the critical, second race in the Round of 12 of NASCAR’s playoffs, it will also mark the final start at the 2.66-mile venue for six-time Talladega winner Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who is retiring at season’s end. Starting at 8 a.m. (CDT) Friday, $15 off tickets will be available online through www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or by calling the main ticket office at 855.518.RACE (7223).

Ticket Savings Include:

$15 off race week pricing for the Alabama 500 MENCS event set for 1:00 p.m. (CDT) on Sunday, Oct. 15

MENCS event set for on $10 off race week pricing for the fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race set for 12:00 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday, Oct. 14 (Day also features NCWTS qualifying & MENCS Foodland/Food Giant qualifying for the Alabama 500)

Two-day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday start at only $50! Planning ahead for the Alabama 500 and fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola event weekend not only saves guests money, but provides prime real estate opportunities in various areas on the mammoth property.

“If fans want to see intense, three- and four-wide, pressure-packed racing with countless passing throughout the field, then our upcoming playoff weekend at Talladega – Oct. 13-15 – is the place to be,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “We are excited to offer advanced ticket pricing at incredible rates to our fans so they can reserve their seats now to make sure they are a part of this historical, monumental weekend.”

In addition to grandstand ticketing, the track has countless options for camping. Tent and RV sites are available all over the track’s massive 3,000 acres, but it’s likely those vacancies won’t remain for too long, especially in high demand areas like the track’s infamous infield. NASCAR’s Party Capital has sold out of infield RV camping spots for five consecutive race weekends, and this past spring’s sellout occurred three months prior.

For kids 12-and-under, all grandstand and tower seats are free for Friday and Saturday’s activities. Sunday kids’ tickets are $50 off the regular adult price, including as low as $10 in certain grandstands. Anyone holding a Sundayadmission ticket for the Alabama 500 will have free access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located in the heart of Talladega’s infamous infield.

For more information on all ticket options at Talladega Superspeedway, including VIP Experiences, Premium Seating and more, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com.

