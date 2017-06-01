GMS Racing NCWTS Iowa Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa Stats

10 starts, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sauter will pilot chassis no. 301 – a brand new chassis, just added to the GMS stable.

– Sauter continues to lead the driver and owner championship point standings after the eighth race of the season. He has 1 win and 9 playoff points.

Quote

“I enjoy racing at Iowa. I had a streak of top-five finishes going on at one point but in the last three or four years that changed, so hopefully we can get back to that this year. Spencer (Gallagher) did well there last season and I think that will definitely play into what Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) decides to do this weekend. It always helps to have info like that when you come back to a track where maybe we didn’t do as well as we would have liked; something new for us to try and build on.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa Stats

– Haley will be making his first NCWTS start at Iowa. Has 4 K&N Pro Series East starts, 3 top-fives.

Additional Info

– The No. 24 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 119 for the fourth time this year. It was previously raced at Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dover en route to two top-10 finishes.

– Haley has earned three consecutive top-10 finishes, and four top-10 finishes in the last five races.

– Following a 10th-place showing at Gateway Motorsports Park last week, Haley gained two positions in the driver championship point standings and is now 14th. The 18-year-old missed the first two races of the season due to age restrictions and made his first start of the year at Martinsville Speedway.

Quote

“I’ve raced Iowa several times in K&N and done well there so hopefully there is something that transfers over to the truck that helps this weekend. Our No. 24 team has had some decent finishes the last few weeks and we’re so close to a top-five, we just need to put a whole race together and be consistent from start to finish.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 Kiklos Chevrolet Silverado

Iowa Stats

1 start in 2016. Started 4th, finished 29th.

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.108 this weekend. Kaz raced this chassis earlier this season at Dover where he qualified 16th and raced to a runner-up finish. Spencer Gallagher also used this chassis six times last season but it had since been rebuilt for 2017.

– Aside from one previous NCWTS start at Iowa Speedway, Kaz has four K&N Pro Series East starts at the 7/8-mile track, including two top-10 finishes.

– After a 13th-place finish at Gateway Motorsports Park, Kaz is currently eighth in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“I love Iowa. That’s got to be one of my favorite tracks because it’s a short track, but unlike Gateway, it’s got some banking to hold you. You can get after it harder and the aero doesn’t quite effect you as much as it does at other tracks. You can really set up passes like you would on a normal short track.

“I’ve raced a K&N car there four times, and a truck last year. Iowa is one of those tracks that I have more laps on than most of the tracks we race at. I know what the place is like and what I need from a truck there. That will help right away when we unload.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

