GMS Racing NXS Iowa Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Iowa Stats

Gallagher will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Iowa Speedway.

Additional Info

– The No. 23 crew will utilize Hendrick Motorsports chassis No. 213; Gallagher raced this chassis this year at Richmond International Raceway. (Start: 33rd /Finish: 10th)

Quote

“Iowa is a wacky place. Someone once told me, your feet drive like it’s short track and your hands drive like it’s an intermediate track and that’s very accurate. For being a short track a lot of intermediate theory does apply there and I think part of the reason it does that is because the place widens out so much. There are a lot of different grooves that form over the course of a race there and that’s what it’s known for. Iowa is one of the best short tracks that we have around these days. It really is a little gem of a place and it produces great racing.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

