Ryan Reed – Iowa Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Iowa

Ryan Reed has competed at Iowa Speedway six times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Reed has finished 19th or better in every start at Iowa. His best finish came in the second race last year where he started 14th and finished 10th.

Reed also has one start in the ARCA Racing Series at Iowa, which came in July 2012. Reed finished in the ninth position after starting third.

Reed in 2017

Reed is currently sixth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship standings after 13 races. Reed has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes so far this season. He has an average starting position of 13.2 so far this season, with an average finish of 14.48.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Iowa

“I always enjoy going to Iowa Speedway because it is one of the few short tracks we visit. Most of us grew up racing on short tracks so we feel more comfortable here and it really shows in the way we race. I’m excited to get on track on Friday to see what kind of speed we have and hopefully have a clean race to bring home a top 10.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

