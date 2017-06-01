Trevor Bayne – Sonoma Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Sonoma Raceway – Sunday, June 25 at 3:00pm EST. on FS1

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Sonoma

Trevor Bayne will make his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Sonoma this weekend.

Bayne earned a best finish of 23rd in the 2015 running of this event.

Bayne has one top-10 in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West at Sonoma, a 10th-place finish in 2015.

In 12 career road course starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Bayne earned six top-10 finishes.

Matt Puccia at Sonoma

Puccia will be atop the box for his sixth MENCS event at Sonoma on Sunday. In five previous races, Puccia has recorded three top-10 finishes with a best finish of seventh coming in 2012 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping Michigan

Bayne improved 10 positions over the course of the MENCS event at Michigan International Speedway to record a 17th-place finish. The result is Bayne’s 11th top-20 finish of the 2017 MENCS season.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Sonoma:

“Road course racing, especially at Sonoma, is definitely challenging. I’m looking forward to getting there this weekend with the AdvoCare Ford and seeing what we can do. There’s always varying strategies that play out throughout the race and I’m confident that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will call a great race and get us a really solid finish on Sunday.”

