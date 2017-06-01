Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Sonoma Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Sonoma Raceway

Stenhouse Jr. has four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Sonoma Raceway with an average starting position of 32.0 and average finishing position of 26.0.

Stenhouse has completed 439 of 440(99.8%) laps in his four previous starts at the 1.99-mile road course.

One Year Ago at Sonoma

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his No. 17 Fastenal Ford to a 26th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR road course race at Sonoma Raceway. Stenhouse’s Fusion was solid on long runs, but suffered on restarts during the 110-lap event.

In the Points

Stenhouse Jr. is locked into the 2017 Playoffs with his win at Talladega SuperSpeedway on May 7.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Sonoma:

“Last year our car was really good on the long runs but we struggled on the restarts. Pit strategy usually comes into play at Sonoma. Brian (Pattie) won here in 2012 so he knows what strategy it takes to win. Seat time is really important for me at these road course races. If I can hit my marks and not make any mistakes, I’m confident we can leave Sonoma with a solid finish.”

