Jim Sauter, Jr. and Cole-Sauter Racing Rebuilding Following Horrific Incident

Tomah, WI (6/20/2017)- Dedication and focus describes the feelings of Jim Sauter, Jr. and his team following a horrific crash on the first lap of the Illinois Lottery Super Late Model Showdown at Gateway Motorsports Park last Saturday. After qualifying ninth in the ARCA Midwest Tour event, by Power Equipment, Sauter was spun on the very first circuit. With nowhere for fellow competitor Justin Mondeik to go, he was struck. Mondeik a complete roll and then landed back onto his wheels. The end result was a destroyed Marion Cole owned mount for Cole-Sauter Racing. However, Sauter and his team are always thinking toward the future and immediately went to work to see how much hard work would be entailed to get the #20 back in action.

Obviously Sauter was still upset about the incident, while he sits fifth in the tour point standings.

“There’s not much I can say about the whole thing without getting very upset”, he noted.

“There are many talented drivers out there, but on the flip side, for as long as I can recall, no one has ever won a race on the first lap.”

Despite having a heavily damaged mount, he refuses to let the setback get his team down. After all, they opened up the series with an eighth place effort at State Park Speedway in May and then took 10th at Jefferson Speedway later that month.

Their string of success improved from there and Sauter earned a career-best third in the series at Marshfield Motor Speedway just one week prior to getting the opening lap boot at Gateway.

The next ARCA Midwest Tour, presented by Power Equipment event is slated for Saturday, July 1 at Rockford Speedway in Loves Park, IL. If all goes well, Sauter will be back in action, destined to overcome his latest obstacle in the championship series.

For more information on Jim Sauter, Jr., including 2017 sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.jimsauterjr.com. You can also find Jim Sauter, Jr. Racing on Facebook.

