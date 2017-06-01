Tommy Regan set for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. – A marketing partnership between Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) teams Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and Premium Motorsports will allow veteran short track racer Tommy Regan to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday’s Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calf.) Raceway.

Regan, a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) brings a new marketing partner and reasonable expectations aboard the No. 55 Chevrolet for the 110-lap road course event.

Born in Pleasanton, Calif, not far from Sonoma, Regan will be returning to his home turf to kick off the next chapter in his NASCAR career and fulfilling his lifelong dream of competing in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Thanks to RWR, Jay Robinson of Premium Motorsports and new marketing partner Oscaro, Regan is determined to make an entrance.

Oscaro is the leading automotive online retailer satisfying millions of customers worldwide. Oscaro combines exceptional customer support with a rich catalog with over 1 million OE quality parts from premium parts manufacturers.

Founded in 2001, Oscaro has since grown into a multinational company with close to 1,000 employees.

Capri Tools which offers deep selection of precision torque tools and torque screwdriver for professionals in the Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Oil and Gas industry will serve as an associate marketing partner for the 16th race of the year.

“I’m very humbled by this opportunity to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports this weekend, said Regan. “Our goal is simple. Go to Sonoma, be as competitive as possible and have a solid showing for everyone at Oscaro and Capri Tools.”

Rick Ware Racing will compete in their 13th MENCS race of the season and the first of two road courses in 2017 on Sunday, Jun. 25. The event will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET).

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing

Connect with Premium Motorsports on Twitter. Follow them @ @premiummotorsports

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **