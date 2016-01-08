CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 KINGSFORD CHARCOAL CHEVROLET SS

SONOMA RACEWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / PRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

ROAD RACING:

“I love road course racing,” Buescher said. “I have a blast doing it. I got one of my wins at Mid-Ohio (Sports Car Course) in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, so road course racing is something I’m fairly comfortable with, and I know Sonoma (Raceway) is fairly similar to Mid-Ohio. I’ve only had one other start at Sonoma, but having the experience of my teammate AJ (Allmendinger) to lean on and learn things from, I think, is going to be a huge help this year.”

SONOMA RACEWAY:

“Sonoma is pretty new to me,” Buescher said. “I’ve only got one other start there, and that race didn’t really go our way last year. I’m looking forward to racing in the No. 37 Kingsford Charcoal Chevy this weekend. I’ve been trying to spend some time studying the race from last year, and just learning as much as I can. Obviously, the road course racing program doesn’t get much better than ours at JTG Daugherty Racing, and I’m really excited to see what we can do.”

STAGE RACING ON ROAD COURSES:

“It’ll be very interesting to see how the stage racing plays out on road courses,” Buescher said. “We’ve seen how stage racing can impact oval races, and with the fewer laps at a road course, it’s bound to cause more tension than is already evident with road course racing. Strategy will definitely come into play, since you can pit on a different sequence and still not lose a lap, similar to Pocono (Raceway). There are a lot of esses and a lot of elevation cresting over the corners that you have to deal with, and combine that with doing it against 39 other cars. It’s definitely going to be fun if we can keep it on the asphalt.”

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 57

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

