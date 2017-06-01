McDowell Going Back To Road Course Racing Roots

K-LOVE Returning As Primary Sponsor For Toyota / Save Mart 350

CONCORD, N.C. (June 21, 2017) – Michael McDowell will be returning to his roots at Sonoma Raceway for the first road course race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cups Series (MENCS) season.

McDowell, who cut his teeth road racing, started racing go-karts at a young age before graduating to open-wheel racing. He secured a championship for Formula Renault USA in 2002, and earned the Rookie of the Year award in the Star Mazda Series in 2003. He went on to win the championship in the Star Mazda Series the next year with seven wins and six poles.

It wasn’t until 2008 that McDowell jumped into the driver’s seat of a MENCS and NASCAR XFINITY Series car. This week McDowell is looking forward to a strong run at Sonoma, as he and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) have secured five Top-25 finishes in a row.

“Sonoma is a track I have a lot of experience on,” said McDowell. “I grew up racing around the California area, so it’s kind of like another home race for me. We’ve got a lot of friends and family that will be there.

It should be a good race – road courses typically are for us. Everything has to happen just perfectly in order for a good outcome. I’m pretty confident in all of our guys, and I think it will be a good weekend.”

McDowell’s last stint on a road course was the Road America 180, where he captured his first NASCAR XFINITY Series win during the 2016 season.

LFR is also excited to announce the return of K-LOVE as the primary sponsor of their No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the second time this year.

K-LOVE joined LFR earlier in the season for the Daytona 500, the MENCS season opener, where McDowell earned a Top-15 finish.

The Toyota / Save Mart 350 will take place on Sunday, June 25 at 3PM ET. Live race coverage will be provided by FS1. Race fans can follow LFR on Twitter @LFR95 for race weekend updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

