Team: No. 60 iRacing Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

PR Contact: Kevin Woods, kwoods@roushfenway.com

Twitter: @TyMajeski, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Majeski at Iowa Speedway

Roush Fenway Racing development driver Ty Majeski will make his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway behind the wheel of the iconic No. 60 Ford Mustang.

On the Car

The No. 60 Ford Mustang carries the iRacing colors this weekend at Iowa Speedway. Majeski is the top-rated iRacing driver in the world, with over 830 wins in 1,112 starts.

About Majeski

Majeski was named to the 2016-17 and 2017-18 NASCAR Next Classes.

Majeski, a senior in mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, relocated to North Carolina where he works closely with Roush Fenway’s aerodynamic and shock departments.

Majeski kicked off 2017 by earning his second-consecutive victory in the Rattler 250 Super Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. The win put Majeski in elite company, as just the second driver to win the Rattler back-to-back, and only the fourth driver to win more than one Rattler 250.

Majeski, who started his racing career in go-karts at the age of nine, is the Snowball Derby track record holder at Five Flags. In addition, he also boasts many of late model racing’s biggest wins, including the 2015 and 2016 Governor’s Cup. He was also the 2016 Super Late Model Champion at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway.

In his rookie season in the ARCA Midwest Tour, Majeski not only captured Rookie of the Year honors, but earned the championship on the strength of two wins. In his sophomore year, Majeski followed that up with five more wins and another championship. The young driver earned his third-consecutive championship in the series in 2016, earning six wins in just 10 races.

Majeski was one of seven drivers to compete in the first-ever class of the Kulwicki Driver Development program (KDDP). Majeski’s outstanding performance in the KDDP led him to being crowned the inaugural Kulwicki Cup Champion for 2015.

Next Up

Majeski is also scheduled to run in the NASCAR XFINITY Series when the circuit returns to Iowa Speedway in July.

QUOTE WORTHY

Ty Majeski on racing at Iowa Speedway:

“I’m really looking forward to getting on track this weekend in Iowa,” said Majeski. “I feel like it has been such a long time since we made the announcement, and I’m just eager to get going. Roush Fenway obviously has a lot of success at Iowa Speedway, so I feel confident that we will have a car capable of running up front. I’ve been logging a lot of time on Ford’s simulator and definitely been working on getting familiar with Iowa Speedway using iRacing. I’m hoping all of the preparation pays off with a solid run this Saturday.”

