Roush Fenway Advance – Sonoma Raceway, 1.990-Mile / Iowa Speedway, .875-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing Readies for Right and Left Turns in Sonoma

Roush Fenway Racing returns to the land of the Catalina Wine Mixer this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads to Sonoma Raceway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on three separate occasions across NASCAR’s major touring series.

MENCS

Sonoma

Sun. 6/25/17 – 3:00 PM ET

FS1, PRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Iowa

Sat. 6/24/17 – 8:30 PM ET

FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly/American Diabetes Ford Mustang

Ty Majeski, No. 60 iRacing Ford Mustang

Looking for the Hat-Trick in the ‘Golden State’

In 98 MENCS starts at Sonoma, Roush Fenway has recorded two wins, 14 top-five finishes, 33 top-10 finishes and has led 274 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent victory at the 1.990-Mile road course in 2014.

On the Road Again

Overall, Roush Fenway has made 198 starts on road courses in the MENCS and has earned five wins, 37 top-five finishes, 75 top-10 finishes and six pole positions on the tracks of Watkins Glen, Riverside Raceway and Sonoma.

Hasta La Vista Baby

Roush Fenway has left the California road course victorious on two occasions in the MENCS with former drivers Mark Martin and Edwards. Martin earned the victory in 1997 after starting from the pole and leading 69 laps, while Edwards started fourth and led 26 laps in the 2014 running of this event.

Road Racing Success

As an organization, Roush Fenway has made 324 starts on road courses across NASCAR’s major touring series and has recorded 15 wins, 68 top-fives, 130 top-10s, 11 poles and 875 laps led. Roush Fenway has earned the most road course victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (six) followed by five in the MENCS and four in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

California Love

In 220 MENCS starts in the state of California, Roush Fenway has scored nine wins, 44 top-fives, 86 top-10s and has led 1,714 laps at the tracks of Sonoma, Auto Club Speedway and Riverside International Raceway.

Is this Heaven? No, It’s Iowa

In 36 starts at Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Roush Fenway has recorded five wins, 10 top-five finishes, 18 top-10 finishes and has led 592 laps. 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion Chris Buescher earned the organization’s most recent victory at the short-track in May 2015.

It’s a Hat-Trick for Stenhouse

Roush Fenway driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned three-consecutive victories at Iowa in 2011 and 2012, sweeping both races in 2011. The victories helped catapult Stenhouse to consecutive NASCAR XFINITY Series championships in 2011 and 2012.

Roush Fenway Golden Sombrero

Roush Fenway driver Trevor Bayne followed up teammate Stenhouse Jr.’s three-consecutive wins at Iowa with the victory in the June 2013 event after outdueling Austin Dillon in the closing laps.

An Extra Shot Across the Finish Line

The Aug. 2011 event at Iowa saw Stenhouse and former Roush Fenway teammate Edwards battle for the race lead for much of the evening. In the closing stages, Stenhouse began to pull away before losing an engine off of the final corner. Edwards, with nowhere to go, rear-ended Stenhouse and helped propel the No. 6 Mustang across the finish line to secure the victory and claim a one-two finish for Roush Fenway.

Buescher Gets the W

Roush Fenway driver Buescher led 94 laps en route to the win at Iowa in the May 2015 event. The victory, along with another two weeks later at Dover International Speedway, helped propel Buescher to the 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship.

Roush Fenway Sonoma Wins

1997 Martin Cup

2014 Edwards Cup

1997 Ruttman Truck

Roush Fenway in Sonoma Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 98 2 14 33 2 10059 274 18.4 17.9 20631.5

TRUCK 5 1 3 3 0 322 4 12.4 8.6 730.4

103 3 17 36 2 10381 278 15.4 13.3 21361.9

Roush Fenway Iowa Wins

2011-1 Stenhouse NXS

2011-2 Stenhouse NXS

2012-1 Stenhouse NXS

2013-1 Bayne NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS

Roush Fenway in Iowa Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

NXS 36 5 10 18 2 7801 592 12.1 12.1 7691.2

TRUCK 1 0 1 1 0 200 0 4 3 175

37 5 11 19 2 8001 592 8.1 7.5 7866.2

