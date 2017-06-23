Jesse Little Iowa Speedway Race Preview

The Road Ahead – Jesse Little:

“Iowa Speedway is a track our team has been solid at throughout my career. In my NASCAR K&N Pro Series career we’ve run up front every race and with the success our JJL Motorsports NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team had at Dover (top-5 qualifying, 14th place finish) we’re on top of our game right now. It’s great to see the gains we’re making in the Truck Series and Iowa gives us another opportunity to show what this team is capable of accomplishing. We’re bringing the same truck we ran at Dover and with backing from Triad CNC and SouthMark Properties we’re going to aim for another strong qualifying run and go after our first top-5 finish in the series.”

Welcome Aboard:

This week JJL Motorsports welcomes Triad CNC and SouthMark Properties as corporate partners for the M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway.

Strong Supporter – Mark Chambers, General Manager, Triad CNC:

“In Jesse, we see a driver committed to excellence. We at Triad CNC have the same level of commitment to providing outstanding performance, service and reliability to our customers. It is a privilege to adorn his Toyota Tundra at Iowa

Speedway.”

Triad CNC, a new manufacturing division of Triad Racing Technologies, is a full service CNC machine shop with capabilities of 3, 4 and 5-axis simultaneous CNC machining that will focus on servicing the current auto racing community and also expand into the aerospace and military industries.

Little’s Iowa Speedway Stats (NKNPS):

Starts: 8

Poles: 1

Best Start: 1st

Best Finish: 2nd

Top-5’s: 3

Top-10’s: 4

Little’s NCWTS Stats:

Starts: 10

Laps Completed: 921/999

Lead Lap Finishes: 2

Best Start: 5th

Best Finish: 14th

* M&M’s 200 on Friday will be Little’s first NCWTS start at Iowa Speedway

JJL Motorsports Chassis Notes:

Chassis: No. 001

Built: 2012

Starts: 10

Best Start: 5th.

Most Recent Performance: Finished 3rd, 6th and 14th in Dover Stages 1, 2 and 3

Race Information:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2017

First Practice: 10-11:25 a.m. EST

Final Practice: 12:15-1:15 p.m. EST

Qualifying: 6:05 p.m. EST

M&M’s 200 Green Flag: 8:47 p.m. EST

Television Broadcast: FS1 (live)

Radio Broadcast: MRN (live)

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

News and photos from the weekend’s Bar Harbor 200 will be available on JJL Motorsports Twitter account @JJL_Motorsports and Little’s Twitter account @jesselittle97 and on his Facebook page, Jesse Little Racing.

About Triad Racing Technologies: Triad Racing Technologies successfully builds racing engines, body parts and is a primary vendor for Toyota Racing Development in NASCAR and has helped its clients win seven manufacturer championships, five driver championships, and over 100 wins in multiple series since 2004. Triad specializes in horsepower. Triad engines can be found under the hood in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA. Triad’s clients have accounted for 94 wins and 79 poles in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since 2004. Triad’s success can be attributed to its high level of customer satisfaction, its ability to operate quickly and flexibly and its success in the sport from the grassroots to the major national series.

About Gaunt Brothers Racing: Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Triad Racing Technologies president Marty Gaunt, returns to NASCAR racetracks in 2017 after a six-year hiatus. Operating out of Mooresville, N.C., the Toyota team utilizes championship-winning Triad engines to compete in select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events. GBR previously fielded teams in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Pinty’s Series, for drivers Alex Bowman, Jason Bowles and John Gaunt, recording a victory in the 2011 Toyota All-Star Showdown and a track-record qualifying time on the Toronto street course.

About JJL Motorsports: JJL Motorsports is a NASCAR Driver Development Program with a vision to build long-term partnerships with drivers and sponsors in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series. JJL provides a comprehensive driver development program, race car rentals, set-up and technical services, testing consultation and driver coaching. In 2017 NASCAR driver Jesse Little will be running in select Camping World Truck Series and K&N Pro Series Events.

