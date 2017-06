NASCAR Racing Schedule for Sonoma and Iowa

Tweet Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series travels to Sonoma Raceway this weekend while the XFINITY Series and the Camping World Truck Series head to Iowa Speedway. There are 38 cars on the entry list for the Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350. Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 23:

On Track – Sonoma Raceway :

3-4:55 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)

6:30-7:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1 (Canada: TSN GO)

On Track – Iowa Speedway :

10 a.m.-11:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series First Practice – FS1

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

2-2:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series First Practice – FS1 (Canada: TSN GO)

5-5:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1 (Canada: TSN GO)

6:05 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying

8:30 p.m.: Camping World Series M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store (200 laps, 175 miles) – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10:30 a.m.: Alon Day (No. 23 Earthwater Toyota)

11 a.m.: Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Cars 3 Ford)

11:15 a.m.: Kyle Larson (No. 42 Target Chevrolet)

2:15 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota)

2:30 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet)

Saturday, June 24:

On Track – Sonoma Raceway :

2:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Qualifying – FS1 (Canada; TSN 5)

On Track – Iowa Speedway :

6:15 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Qualifying – Airs taped delayed at 7 p.m. on FS1 (Canada: TSN GO)

8:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series American Ethanol E15 250 presented by Enogen (250 laps, 218.75 miles) – FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)

Sunday, June 25

On Track – Sonoma Raceway :

3 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 (110 laps, 218.9 miles) – FS1 (Canada; TSN 2)

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

9 a.m.: Cristela Alonzo (Grand Marshal) and John Lasseter (Official Pace Car Driver)

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store – Iowa Speedway

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 175 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 60), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: American Ethanol E15 250 presented by Enogen – Iowa Speedway

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 218.75 miles (250 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 60), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on lap 250)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Place: Sonoma Raceway

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 218.9 miles (110 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 25), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on lap 110)

