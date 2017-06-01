Rick Ware Racing announces partners for Josh Bilicki’s Cup Series debut at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. – Set to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) debut this weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, veteran road racer Josh Bilicki will have plenty of support when he takes the green flag in Sunday’s Toyota / Save Mart 350.

Officials from Rick Ware Racing announced today that The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Company, and Marriott Companies have both pledged their support for Bilicki and will adorn the team’s No. 51 Chevrolet SS for the 110-lap race.

The Climate Corporation’s Climate FieldView™ digital agriculture platform helps farmers sustainably increase their productivity with digital tools. The platform is now on more than 100 million crop acres across the United States, Canada and Brazil, with more than 100,000 U.S. farmers engaging in Climate’s digital tools.

Backed by the most powerful data science engine and most extensive field research network in the agriculture industry, the Climate FieldView platform delivers customized insights that help farmers make data-driven decisions with confidence to maximize yield potential, improve efficiency and manage risk.

“We are more than thrilled to support Josh Bilicki and Rick Ware Racing for this exciting event,” said Christy Toedebusch, senior director of brand marketing for The Climate Corporation. “The Climate Corporation team, alongside many of our Climate FieldView farmer customers, will be cheering Josh on. We hope he takes the checkered flag!”

Additionally, Marriott Companies, a longtime support of Bilicki in other forms of Motorsports has leaped about the opportunity to make their NASCAR debut and will serve as a major associate for the 16th Cup race of the season.

Marriott Companies is a drywall distributor, commercial masonry, and concrete contractor located in Southeastern Wisconsin. Founder Jim Marriott, who started his career as an apprentice in the masonry field, built the business from the ground up.

Today, Marriott is one of the largest and most successful drywall, masonry, and concrete companies in the area – thanks in large part to Marriott’s team of highly skilled and dedicated leaders who share a common goal – deliver the absolute best quality for their clients.

“I am proud to have Josh and Rick Ware Racing representing Marriott Companies of Milwaukee,” said Marriott Companies president Jim Marriott. “I hope Josh can showcase his true racing talent, and deliver a great finish for all of the Marriott Companies employees, customers and friends.”

Before leaping to the NASCAR XFINITY Series last season with Obaika Racing, Bilicki honed his skills on road courses throughout the country successfully building a resume in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), TA2 Series, NASA Pro Racing, among others.

Now, thanks to the support of the Climate FieldView platform and Marriott Companies, Bilicki will compete in his biggest challenge yet against some of the best race car drivers in the world at the sport’s pinnacle level.

It’s starting to set in.

“I’m very excited to bring two companies to the NASCAR industry – Marriott Companies and The Climate Corporation,” offered Bilicki. “Jim Marriott and Marriott Companies have been a supporter of mine for many years, so it means a lot to have him help me take this next step in my racing career.

“The Climate FieldView platform is a relatively new software tool for farmers, so I think that fits very well with the NASCAR fan base.”

Outside of racing, Bilicki is an avid road racing instructor at Road America.

Rick Ware Racing will compete in their 13th Cup Series race of the season and the first of two road courses in 2017 on Sunday, Jun. 25. The event will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET).

