Ross Chastain Iowa preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Georgia Watermelon Association Chevrolet 4

Iowa Speedway preview

American Ethanol E15 250

Saturday, June 24

Race 14 of 33

Laps: 250

Miles: 218

CHASTAIN LIKES CHANCES AT IOWA

NEWTON, Iowa – The Xfinity Series schedule stretches from coast to coast, but Ross Chastain always looks forward to the stops in the heartland at Iowa Speedway.

The Iowa track has been particularly good to the Florida driver over the years.

In his last three appearances in an Xfinity car at Iowa, Chastain has finished 10th, 14th and 18th. He finished second in a Camping World Truck Series race at the track in 2013.

“I circle the Iowa dates on the calendar every year,” said Chastain, who will drive the Georgia Watermelon Association Chevrolet Saturday. “It’s been a great track for me. The mix of short track and fast track is perfect.”

Practice at Iowa is scheduled at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 6:15 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 8:30.

