Garrett Smithley Iowa preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Iowa Speedway preview

American Ethanol E15 250

Saturday, June 24

Race 14 of 33Laps: 250Miles: 218

SMITHLEY IN THIRD RACE AT IOWA

NEWTON, Iowa – Garrett Smithley will make his third Xfinity Series start at Iowa Speedway in Saturday’s American Ethanol E15 250.

The seven-eighths mile track usually hosts tight races for the Xfinity Series.

“It’s a really fun racetrack,” Smithley said. “It’s a great blend of a short track and a speed track. I’m sure we’ll have a good run there.”

Smithley sits 22nd in Xfinity driver points entering the race, the 14th of the season.

Iowa practice is scheduled at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 6:15 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 8:30.