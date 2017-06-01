Garrett Smithley Iowa preview
by Official Release On Thu, Jun. 22, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Iowa Speedway preview
American Ethanol E15 250
Saturday, June 24
Race 14 of 33
Laps: 250
Miles: 218
SMITHLEY IN THIRD RACE AT IOWA
NEWTON, Iowa – Garrett Smithley will make his third Xfinity Series start at Iowa Speedway in Saturday’s American Ethanol E15 250.
The seven-eighths mile track usually hosts tight races for the Xfinity Series.
“It’s a really fun racetrack,” Smithley said. “It’s a great blend of a short track and a speed track. I’m sure we’ll have a good run there.”
Smithley sits 22nd in Xfinity driver points entering the race, the 14th of the season.
Iowa practice is scheduled at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 6:15 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 8:30.
