Garrett Smithley Iowa preview

by Official Release On Thu, Jun. 22, 2017

Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Iowa Speedway preview
American Ethanol E15 250
Saturday, June 24

Race 14 of 33
Laps: 250
Miles: 218

SMITHLEY IN THIRD RACE AT IOWA

NEWTON, Iowa – Garrett Smithley will make his third Xfinity Series start at Iowa Speedway in Saturday’s American Ethanol E15 250.

The seven-eighths mile track usually hosts tight races for the Xfinity Series.

“It’s a really fun racetrack,” Smithley said. “It’s a great blend of a short track and a speed track. I’m sure we’ll have a good run there.”

Smithley sits 22nd in Xfinity driver points entering the race, the 14th of the season.

Iowa practice is scheduled at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 6:15 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 8:30.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:




Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com


Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.