Harrison Rhodes Iowa preview
by Official Release On Thu, Jun. 22, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 01
Iowa Speedway preview
American Ethanol E15 250
Saturday, June 24
Race 14 of 33
Laps: 250
Miles: 218
RHODES ‘VETERAN’ AT IOWA TRACK
NEWTON, Iowa – Although still a relative newcomer to NASCAR racing, Harrison Rhodes will sign in at Iowa Speedway this weekend as a veteran of sorts.
Rhodes has raced in four Xfinity Series events at the seven-eighths mile track.
“I feel like I know the track pretty well,” Rhodes said. “It’s short but fast. If you have a good car, you can cut some really good laps there.”
Rhodes will drive the 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa.
Practice is scheduled at 2 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 6:15 p.m., with the race to follow at 8:30.
** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **