Harrison Rhodes Iowa preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Iowa Speedway preview

American Ethanol E15 250

Saturday, June 24

Race 14 of 33

Laps: 250

Miles: 218

RHODES ‘VETERAN’ AT IOWA TRACK

NEWTON, Iowa – Although still a relative newcomer to NASCAR racing, Harrison Rhodes will sign in at Iowa Speedway this weekend as a veteran of sorts.

Rhodes has raced in four Xfinity Series events at the seven-eighths mile track.

“I feel like I know the track pretty well,” Rhodes said. “It’s short but fast. If you have a good car, you can cut some really good laps there.”

Rhodes will drive the 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa.

Practice is scheduled at 2 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 6:15 p.m., with the race to follow at 8:30.