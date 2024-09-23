Wienerschnitzel will Send One Lucky Hot Dogger to Hang Out at the Action Sports Home of Eleven-Time X-Games Champion Travis Pastrana

The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain® sponsors Pastrana at the Sept. 29 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

Pastrana will “takeover” a Salt Lake City Wienerschnitzel on June 22 – with all proceeds going to the Road 2 Recovery Foundation

IRVINE, Calif. (June 20, 2017) – Taking its cue from the action sports star’s years of iconic “hot dog” moves, Wienerschnitzel is giving one lucky fan the opportunity to visit – and even learn tricks from — professional racer and stunt performer Travis Pastrana at “Pastranaland”, his Davidsonville, Md., home and freestyle training center.

In addition to the Grand Prize of a hosted trip to “Pastranaland” the weekend before his return to NASCAR (Sept. 23-24), including airfare, hotel accommodations and some spending cash, fans can win the second prize of a trip for two to Las Vegas to see Pastrana compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race.