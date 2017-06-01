Truex Jr. Switches Gear, Throws out First Pitch at Rockies Game

Tweet Truex’s first pitch at Rockies game.

DENVER (June 22, 2017) – Furniture Row Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was a big hit with the Colorado Rockies players before throwing out the first pitch Thursday prior to the Rockies/Arizona Diamondbacks game.

A number of Rockies players came up to Truex to talk racing, including Rockies manager Bud Black.

Wearing the No. 78 Colorado Rockies jersey with his name on the back, Truex stepped to the mound and hurled a fastball across the plate.

After throwing out the first pitch Truex conducted interviews with the Denver media, which were followed by an autograph session.

“It was just an awesome day at the Rockies game,” said Truex. “I sure enjoyed talking to the Rockies players and manager Bud Black. The first pitch wasn’t too bad. I did get it across the plate but a tad high. A number of our crew guys came to the game and we had a lot of fun and relaxation as spectators. Just a great day and a big thank you to the Rockies organization.”

Truex and the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota team will compete this weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the first NASCAR Cup Series road race of the season.

Link to video of Truex’s day at the Colorado Rockies game

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ bwxjqvcg9xvbw9m/ AABxeRor50taxvPcQsAFIwd6a?dl=0

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **