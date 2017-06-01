KEVIN DONAHUE EXCITED FOR IOWA SPEEDWAY DEBUT; KANSAS CITY BREWERIES CO., BLUE LIVES MATTER RETURN

Driver: Kevin Donahue, donahue-motorsports.com, @kevinDonahue07

WRIGHT CITY, MO- 2017 is turning into a year of firsts for Kevin Donahue, as the Missouri native gears up for the Iowa 200, which will mark his debut at Iowa Speedway on Friday night. Donahue will once again pilot the #36 Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool / KC Breweries Co. Chevy Silverado.

“Kevin’s done a great job for us, both at Kansas and Gateway,” notes team owner Mike Mittler. “He’s smooth and he doesn’t over drive the equipment, so it looks as good going back on the hauler as it does rolling off, which, as any team owner will tell you, is a great skill to have.”

“Kansas City Breweries Co. is making their third race of the season with MB Motorsports. “ We are honored to be with Blue Lives Matter again for the 3rd time as we look forward to the Iowa 200, sponsored by Casey’s General Store notes Sam Lipari of Kansas City Breweries Company. Casey’s General Store and Price Chopper are two great sponsors in Iowa racing and Price Chopper provides great support for KC Lite™ and KC Lager™ products.”

Resurrected from the original Kansas City Breweries Company of 1905, there’s a lot of history in every can of KC Lite™, KC Lager™ & KC Malt™. Currently available across the states of Kansas and Missouri, Kansas City Breweries Company is growing rapidly and looking for distributors and retailers throughout the Midwest to continue their expansion. For more information on the company, including its current distribution, visit kansascitybreweriescompany.com .

The team is also continuing their support of Blue Lives Matter, which is run entirely by active and retired law enforcement officers to shed positive light on America’s heroes to help boost morale and gain society’s much needed support. “I’m a big supporter of our first responders,” adds Donahue. “This is just our way of saying thank you to those that risk their lives to protect us.”

The #36 Chevy Silverado will also receive support from Winntec, Gateway Kartplex, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Mayhew Tool, Champion Brands, Reikken, Gaither Tool, Excel Bottling / Ski Soda, Timken, MechanixWear and WIX Filters.

The Iowa 200 will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN at 8:30 pm ET, Saturday June 23rd.

FAST FACTS:

• The Iowa 200 will be Kevin Donahue’s first NCWTS start at Iowa Speedway.

• The Iowa 200 will be Kevin’s sixth NCWTS start.

• Kevin recently graduated from Maryville University with a Bachelor in Science.

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

About Blue Lives Matter:

Blue Lives Matter is run entirely by active and retired law enforcement officers. In today’s evolving society, an increasing number of citizens fail to accept responsibility for their actions and attempt to escape the consequences through outward blame. Due to the nature of the profession, law enforcement personnel are seen as easy targets and are consequently bullied by slander, illegitimate complaints, frivolous lawsuits, and physical attacks. The echo of these negative highlights by the media and political figures have only further damaged community relations, which has greatly increased the inherent threat of the profession. We desire to change these wrongs to law enforcement and once again shed positive light on America’s heroes to help boost morale and gain society’s much needed support.

For more information on MB Motorsports and its marketing partners, visit www.mbracing.net

For more information on Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, visit mittlerbros.com or follow them on Twitter, @mittler_bros or on Facebook, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool

For more information on the Kansas City Breweries Company, including its current distribution, visit kansascitybreweriescompany.com or follow them on Twitter @KCBreweriesCo or Facebook, KC BreweriesCo.

For more information on Blue Lives Matter, visit bluelivesmatter.blue or follow them on Twitter, @bluelivesmtr

