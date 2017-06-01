Toyota MENCS Sonoma Alon Day Quotes

Toyota Racing – Alon Day

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Sonoma Raceway – June 23, 2017

BK Racing driver Alon Day was made available to the media at Sonoma Raceway:

ALON DAY, No. 23 EarthWater Toyota Camry, BK Racing

You become the first Israeli driver ever to compete in NASCAR’s top series, talk a little bit about that and what your plans are this weekend.

“Um, yeah, it’s really exciting being here. It’s kind of a dream come true since I was a kid, driving ‑‑ nine, ten years old, driving the NASCAR game, video game, and suddenly I’m here doing the real thing. It’s definitely, definitely a dream come true. Yeah, I’m super excited. It’s kind of history, not only for me, it’s history for Israel, for everybody, and I’m pretty sure that in Israel people are really excited and rooting for me, and yeah, I’m just excited, and I can’t wait to go to drive the car.”

What would Israelis say if they were transported to this event and saw this crazy scene, all the cars, all the fuel, all the heat? What would someone from your country not exposed to this, what would their reaction be to Sonoma?

“You know, it’s ‑‑ in Israel we barely have motorsport. We do have motorsport now just growing up, but I’m pretty sure they will be a bit shocked to see how the motorsport here is working and how all the facility and the teams and the track. Everything is organized, and not in the typical Israeli way. The Israeli way is kind of crazy and messy, and here it’s so organized, and I’m pretty sure every Israeli person coming here to see the race would be a bit shocked.”

How is it that a country that doesn’t allow racing has so many racing fans?

“I think the fact that it’s illegal makes it so big. I think every illegal thing in the world, you always have more people who want it, you know. The fact that it was illegal in Israel makes people want it even more and more, and now when it’s legal, it’s kind of exploding. That’s the reason why we have so many fans in Israel who’s cheering and watching NASCAR now, and until a few years ago, I don’t think people knew what NASCAR is. They just think it’s people who turn left, and now they realize the sport. It’s a good thing, and it’s definitely progress, and I think you can see the progress, especially when they vote for me for the athlete of the year. It’s a big award. It’s probably the biggest prize, the biggest award the sportsman in Israel can win, so it shows you how we’ve progressed, that’s for sure.”

You talked about starting off racing with video games; how did you transfer into getting to do it for real?

“I think I have an awesome dad who realized that this is my passion, even when I just played video games as a normal kid, nine, ten years old, and he gave me as a birthday prize the opportunity to drive in go‑karts, and since then I’m pretty sure he’s happy, but we’re at a moment that I’m pretty sure he thought why I let him do that and not give him, I don’t know, a golf club or something different, tennis or something. So yeah, how I got ‑‑ my dad actually realized that I like it and put me into go‑karts, and since then it’s all history.”

How do you prepare for this race, and we won’t have rain likely like you had at Mid‑Ohio or Road America last year?

“Yeah, we don’t have the rain, but I still came from Israel, half desert, so trust me, I know how to drive also in the dry, and the fact that Sonoma, it’s a road course, definitely gives me kind of a soft landing, and I hope to get adapted to the car and the track really quick and doing good. The same as Mid‑Ohio, that’s at least my target.”

What has this week been like leading up to when this deal happened to where you are right now?

“This week, just hearing that ‑‑ yeah, I mean, winning last week at Brands Hatch in England is definitely a big thing for me, and as I said, this week passed so quick since we announced that I’m going to drive in Sonoma. It’s unbelievable. The amount of media I did and the amount of interviews, I did so much that I didn’t even realize that we ‑‑ you know, the time just flies, and suddenly I’m here in Sonoma and I’m driving the car. It was definitely a stressful two weeks. I’m still happy ‑‑ I didn’t even celebrate my victory from last week, and now I’m over here in Sonoma. I hope this one will be good, and then I can celebrate two races in one party.”

This is obviously a huge event for you, but for the rest of the season, what’s your schedule look like? How many more times will you race over here?

“First of all, I’m full season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, and I’m second in the championship over there, and I’m definitely fighting for the championship, and here, it’s a great opportunity. As I already said, I’m really thankful to have EarthWater that supports me this week, and I really hope that all the sponsors and everybody will be happy with my performance this week. The next target is definitely Watkins Glen. It’s another road course. It’s very close in date, and this is where I’m targeting right now. But I’m not thinking too far right now. I definitely want to concentrate in Sonoma this race. I know what is the biggest goal, and my target is definitely doing as many races as I can, especially in ovals, getting some time behind the steering wheel in oval tracks, but yeah, as I said, first of all, right now, I’m concentrating on this race, on Sonoma, trying to bring good results for me, for BK (Racing), for EarthWater and everybody.”

What do you consider a good result? And how do you see this race playing out in terms of strategy for you guys?

“You know, last year I came to Mid‑Ohio, and I thought I have no chances of winning at all. I came with an all Dodge car, and I thought maybe 25th will be like a victory for me, and I realized in the middle of the race I’m fighting for the win of the whole race, and finishing 13th was beyond my expectations. So since then I’m not really expecting any ‑‑ I’m not giving myself any target. I know I’m not in the best equipment. That’s for sure. Everybody knows that. Winning is not ‑‑ it’s not going to be ‑‑ it’s not even in my head. I’m just trying to do the best I can in the equipment that I’m driving and have the best result. I think the first task first of all is to stay out of trouble. This is my first race. I’m not familiar with the car, with the drivers, with the championship, with the truck, so try to get in easy, and as I said, try to get a good result.”

The open wheels and Formula 1 and road courses, that’s kind of the norm; what made you decide to do NASCAR?

“Two and a half years ago I switched to stock cars in Europe in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The main reason actually was sponsorship. In Europe it’s much more difficult to get sponsorships, especially as an Israeli, and here in the stock car, in the NASCAR industry, I know that Israel and United States have a much better relationship in terms of business or it doesn’t matter how, much closer relationship than in Europe, and for me as a driver it’s easier to find sponsorship here in the States than in Europe. But I can’t even imagine myself going back to GT or single seater or formula cars. I’m having so much fun driving a car which you don’t have any technology or any help to help the driver driving the car. You actually drive it by yourself and you have to fight hard in the car to make yourself quick. When I drove in Europe in GT cars, I’d drive, and you’re more playing with computers and trying to help yourself driving the car, and here you actually have just the steering wheel, medals, shift gear, and that’s it. You actually really need to work, and that’s why I love stock car.”

Have you spoken with any Cup level drivers? Has anybody given you any advice?

“Nope. I didn’t have the chance yet. Yet. I’m pretty sure I will try to find some drivers to speak. You know, just also to accomplish my dream, speaking to some Cup drivers. But yeah, here I am driving together with them. Not yet, but I will definitely ‑‑ I think it’s necessary this week.”

