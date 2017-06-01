Truex Fastest in First Practice at Sonoma

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Sonoma Raceway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Sonoma Raceway.

The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing was the fastest with a time of 1:15.740 and a speed of 94.587 mph. Denny Hamlin was second in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 1:16.158 and a speed of 94.068 mph. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was third in his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with a time of 1:16.470 and a speed of 93.684 mph. Clint Bowyer was fourth in his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 1:16.534 mph. Dale Earnhardt Jr. rounded out the top-five in his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 1:16.609 and a speed of 93.154 mph.

Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano rounded out the top-10.

Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 91.852 mph.

