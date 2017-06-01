Larson Fastest in Sonoma Final Practice

Tweet Kyle Larson posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Sonoma Raceway. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Kyle Larson topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Sonoma Raceway.

The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 1:15.899 and a speed of 94.389 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 1:15.935 mph. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was third in his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 1:16.017 and a speed of 94.242 mph. AJ Allmendinger was fourth in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet with a time of 1:16.034 and a speed of 94.221 mph. Jamie McMurray rounded out the top-five in his No. 1 Ganassi Chevrolet with a time of 1:16.199 and a speed of 94.017 mph.

Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-10.

Larson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 91.817 mph.

With less than 15 minutes remaining in the session, Chase Elliott got loose in Turn 10, spun and hit the outside wall. The damage forced him to roll out his backup car. In the opening minutes, Erik Jones spun out in Turn 11 and hit the tire barrier, forcing him to roll out his backup car.

