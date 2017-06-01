CHEVY MENCS AT SONOMA: Post Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

TOYOTA/SAVE MART 350

SONOMA RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 24, 2017

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS – POLE WINNER

DID YOU THINK YOU THREW AWAY YOUR LAP IN A WHEEL HOP?

“The whole lap actually felt pretty bad. I messed up into (Turn) 1 and into (Turn) 2 and was out a little bit too far. Yeah, I felt like I gave up enough there that I wouldn’t have a shot at the pole. I thought maybe I’d maintain and run about the same lap time as the previous run. So, I was surprised and I was happy about that. This is cool to get a pole on a road course at my home state. This is my closest track to Sacramento or Elk Grove where I grew up. I have lots of friends and family here. We’re going to celebrate with the team. The Target Chevy was good. And then we’re going to head out to Calistoga and go watch some Sprint Car racing. So, I’m excited about that.”

HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE ON THE POLE HERE?

“It feels good. This is my home track, I grew up about an hour and a half from here. So, I spent a lot of time in Napa Valley hanging out with Rico Abreu and the Abreu family, so, always love coming to Sonoma. It’s a fun place and our race cars are always fast. I felt like I’ve had a shot at the pole every time I’ve qualified here and just haven’t gotten the job done. Focused on hitting my marks today and messed up a little bit there on that run. Honestly, didn’t think it was that good of a run. I felt like I had less grip there, but we were able to probably make up some time in the braking zones and stuff like that and run a good enough lap for the pole, so it was pretty cool.”

ALL GANASSI FRONT ROW NOT TOO BAD:

“No, not bad. Jamie is always really good when we come to road courses. Especially when it comes to qualifying here at Sonoma. It was a big deal there to beat Jamie there in qualifying. Hopefully, we can be one-two in the race as well.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 2nd

YOU WERE BEAT BY YOUR TEAMMATE, BUT DID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU GOT EVERYTHING YOU POSSIBLY COULD OUT OF YOUR RUN?

“Well, I don’t know that you feel like you got everything, but our Cessna Chevy was good both runs and we made a little adjustment for the scuffed tires. I was really happy that we were able to run quicker than we did on stickers. And I thought I did a really good job. I don’t feel like I gave up. There wasn’t a corner that stuck out. The first run in Turn 7 I messed up. But overall, it was a really good lap. Kyle (Larson) just got a little bit more. I thought he was going to give it back to me in Turn 11. The lap tracker is painful when you go first. It’s horrible to have to watch that, but that’s cool. That team’s been on a roll and our whole Chip Ganassi Racing team has been pretty awesome this year. I know Chip went back to Road America today and I’ll be getting a phone call soon. He’ll be pretty pumped.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 5th

“Both laps were pretty solid. You can nitpick and always get better, but about as solid as we could get. We were just too loose both runs were really loose. Just tried to maximize the lap the best I could and hit all my marks. I thought I did a good job of that you always try to get more out of the car, but you know, it’s a top five starting spot and we can race from there for sure and just keep working on it. The whole platform of the car is good the guys have done a good job on it we just got to keep getting tightened up a little bit, just a little too free. We will be alright.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 8th

IMPRESSIVE RUN IN A BACK-UP CAR. TALK ABOUT YOUR SESSION AND HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT THIS CAR:

“Yeah, it was good the first round. I kind of missed some things the second round. Hate that, but yeah, I guess it could have been worse, so we will go try again tomorrow.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KINGSFORD CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 9th

GREAT SESSION FOR YOU. TALK ABOUT YOUR RUN:

“Yeah, that was really good for our Kingsford Chevrolet. We knew we had a decent car in practice and our mock runs seemed pretty good. Just came in today and the only thing I said to myself was don’t mess up. So, we had three laps and I messed up my third one just a little bit, but still a really good effort for us to make it in the final round of qualifying was big. We’ve got good speed, so I’m happy with that.”

DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 AXALTA CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 10th

TALK ABOUT YOUR EFFORT TODAY AND ARE YOU HAPPY WITH YOUR STARTING SPOT?

“Yeah, it was alright. I think the team was expecting a little bit more than that. The car probably had a little bit more than that in there. I made quite a few mistakes today compared to yesterday. You just can’t have that many on the race track, but still decent. The car has got good speed. There are a couple of guys I think that were a little faster than us, but we certainly have a top 10 car for sure. I’m looking forward to seeing how it does in the race.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, NO. 95 K-LOVE RADIO CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 16th

YOUR CAR IS FAST DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU SHOULD HAVE ADVANCED TO THE FINAL ROUND?

“Yeah, it wasn’t a bad lap, just kind of a clean, smooth lap. We thought it was going to be good enough there with like two minutes to go we were sitting ninth and it went by fast. We should have rolled back out. Obviously, guys picked up their second time, but it was still a great effort. We did a good job executing all weekend. It’s a long race, so we know we’ve got good speed. But obviously disappointed, we would have liked to have done to the second round and missed it by a couple of spots there. Now that we know we would have probably rolled back out and tried to make a second run at it. The car drove well. Have to go back and look and see where we could have picked up a little bit of time. Pretty clean lap and everybody did a good job.”

