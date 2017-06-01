RCR NXS Post Race Report – Iowa Speedway American Ethanol E15 250 presented by Enogen

Ben Kennedy Shows Speed in the No. 2 Rheem Chevy in Iowa

“We had a great race tonight. Our No. 2 Rheem Chevy was really fast, especially on the long run. My team did a great job getting it dialed in. We started out pretty free, but we made good changes and progressively got better throughout the night. It’s unfortunate that the finish doesn’t reflect how our strong our race actually was, but that’s what happens in racing. I’m excited to hop back in the No. 2 car with Rheem next week and come back to Iowa next month.”

– Ben Kennedy

Scott Lagasse Jr. Runs Into Bad Luck in the No. 3 Screen Your Machine/American Cancer Society Chevrolet

“I was ready to finally get to hop into my No. 3 Screen Your Machine/American Cancer Society Chevy this weekend after waiting all season. We had a fast car for the first segment and ran inside the top 10 for the entire stage. We lost our balance a bit in Stage 2, but it was finally coming back to us in the last stage until a wheel vibration sent us to the garage and nearly ended our night. We got back out there but couldn’t do much from 14 laps down. I’m proud of the Screen Your Machine/American Cancer Society team’s fight and can’t wait to be back with them in August.”

– Scott Lagasse Jr.

Daniel Hemric Spends Most of Race at Iowa Speedway in Top-Five

“Some days just aren’t your day at the track. We had a great No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet Camaro and spent most of our race up in the top-five once the sun went down. The changing track conditions played in our favor for much of the race. That late-race caution unfortunately got us trapped one lap down like the rest of our teammates. We fought so hard to get that lap back. The race just never fell our way again after that.”

– Daniel Hemric

Late-Race Caution Traps Brandon Jones in a 23rd-Place Finish

“This finish does not reflect how our No. 33 ATLAS / Menards Chevy was running tonight. We had a great long-run car but needed more grip for drive into the corners to race up front with the leaders. It’s just terrible luck for us that there was a late-race caution right after we made our final pit stop of the night. We got trapped a lap down with our teammates and just ran out of time.”

– Brandon Jones

Brendan Gaughan Pilots the American Ethanol / Kum and Go Chevrolet to First Stage Win at Iowa Speedway

“It was great to represent American Ethanol and Kum and Go this weekend at Iowa Speedway. We earned a playoff point with the stage win, which is great. Excellent strategy and pit calls by crew chief Shane Wilson set the American Ethanol E15 Chevrolet up to be a top-five car, or a top-10 car at worst. The untimely caution cost us, I almost made it back to the start finish before it flew. I missed it by less than two car lengths. We will move on to plate racing at Daytona next weekend.”

– Brendan Gaughan

