Rhodes park with engine trouble

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Iowa Speedway review

American Ethanol E15 250

Saturday, June 24

Started: 29

Finished: 36

NEWTON, Iowa – Engine problems relegated Harrison Rhodes to a 36th-place finish in Saturday night’s American Ethanol E15 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Rhodes parked his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet after 118 of the race’s 250 laps.

“A tough night for us,” Rhodes said. “Had to end the night with engine problems. We’ll bounce back at Daytona next week.”

The series moves on to Daytona International Speedway for a Friday night race. Rhodes finished a season-high 10th in the 2017 opener at Daytona.

Rhodes is 24th in Xfinity driver points 14 races into the season.

William Byron scored his first win in the Iowa race. Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

