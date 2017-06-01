Chastain fast fourth at Iowa

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Georgia Watermelon Association Chevrolet 4

Iowa Speedway review

American Ethanol E15 250

Saturday, June 24

Started: 14

Finished: 4

NEWTON, Iowa – Ross Chastain posted the best finish of his Xfinity Series career Saturday night, charging late in the race to finish fourth in the American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Racing on one of his favorite tracks, Chastain started sixth on the night’s final restart and played traffic perfectly to move up in the order and roll home fourth in the Georgia Watermelon Association No. 4 Chevrolet.

“My guys kept swinging at it,” Chastain said. “It’s a testimony to the 4 car and what we can do and what the short tracks can do for us. This is good momentum going into the summer months.

“Watermelons in the top five feels good, and we’re going home to celebrate.”

Team owner Johnny Davis said Chastain drove like a winner over the closing laps.

“We all knew the last restarts were going to be crazy,” Davis said. “Ross could have tried to overdrive the car and crashed out, but he picked his spots and made up positions. It was a great night for Ross and the whole 4 crew.”

William Byron won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

Daytona International Speedway hosts the next Xfinity race June 30.

