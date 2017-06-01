CHEVY MENCS AT SONOMA: Post Race Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

TOYOTA/SAVE MART 350

SONOMA RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 25, 2017

TOP TEAM CHEVY FINISHERS:

POS. DRIVER

6TH DALE EARNHARDT JR., NO. 88 AXALTA CHEVROLET SS

8TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CHEVY SS

10TH JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVROLET SS

12TH PAUL MENARD, NO. 27 TARKETT/MENARDS CHEVROLET SS

13TH JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS

15TH RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES CHEVROLET SS

TOP FIVE FINISHERS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Clint Bowyer (Ford)

3rd Brad Keselowski (Ford)

4th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

5th Kyle Busch (Toyota)

The next stop for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Daytona International Speedway on Saturday evening, July 1.

POST RACE QUOTES:

DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 AXALTA CHEVROLET SS – Finished 6th

WITH 7 WINS ON FOX TV AS YOU ROUND OUT YOUR CAREER ON OUR HALF OF THE YEAR, WHEN YOU LOOK BACK TO THE PAST 17 YEARS, WHAT WILL STAND OUT THE MOST? WHAT WILL YOU BE MOST PROUD OF?

“I think the wins and everything, are great. I enjoyed celebrating those. But, long after your career; guys come along and win races and some of your accomplishments on the track sort of get forgotten. But, who you are as a person never gets forgotten. People never forget who you were. I hope people just thought I was good and honest and represented the sport well. I hope people that work with me enjoyed working with me, whether it was in the Late Model ranks or whatever; and I hope the guys I raced against enjoyed racing with me. That’s really all that will matter. And, what people I think will remember, is always you’re alive and beyond. Hopefully I left a good impression. I’ve had a lot of fun.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CHEVROLET SS – Finished 8th

AFTER THE CRASH IN PRACTICE NOT A BAD RESULT TODAY:

“Yeah, just solid day. Good execution on pit road. Guys called great strategy and got us a decent finish.”

CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE RACE?

“Yeah, like I said, our car was okay. I don’t think I did a very good job. They made good calls on pit road that ended up getting me track position that we needed. That was key.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVROLET SS – Finished 10th

YOU ARE A GOOD ROAD COURSE RACER AND HAD A SOLID RUN TODAY AND COME HOME WITH A SOLID FINISH:

“Yeah, really good day. I thought we were going to be fourth or fifth and some of those guys pitted and actually ran us back down with tires, which you normally don’t see. We normally don’t have that long of a green flag run, but overall really good day for our Cessna Chevy. I’m proud of all of our guys. Pretty uneventful race for us.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – Finished 13th

ON STRATEGY THROUGHOUT THE RACE:

“I had no earthly idea what was going on. I passed so many cars. I don’t even know what strategy won. It was very difficult to know what was going on from inside the car. I would assume that caused a lot of great viewing and entertainment that was fun to watch, but I had no clue what was going on out there.”

WAS IT A PRETTY PHYSICALLY DEMANDING RACE HERE TODAY?

“Road courses always are. Luckily it was a little cooler today, so that made it a little easier.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 5 WINDOWS 10 CHEVROLET SS – Involved in a last lap crash – Finished 24th

WHAT HAPPENED AND ARE YOU OKAY?

“Yeah, it was a hard hit. No. 15 no clue who he is, I saw him a lot today lapping him, but he went low down the front stretch and then just, I was going to his outside and he just turned right and just hit me, put me straight in the wall getting the white flag there. No clue what he was thinking. You obviously don’t know what he’s doing either. But we had a better car the longer the day went. Just really tight early and the guys kept working on it and we got better and better. I have no clue where we were running, but we were definitely much better at the end than we were at the start and passed some cars later on.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER/CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS- Finished 35th

“I don’t know what happened there. I just noticed what was going to be our final pit stop I kind of looked down and just noticed the battery starting to die. From there that was it. Shutting all the switches off and everything wasn’t going to work. I’m mad at myself for not driving very well. The car was pretty good. That first stint was good. The No. 78 (Martin Truex) was pretty good, but thought we were going to be okay. I just didn’t drive very well and just bad luck again.”



